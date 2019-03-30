It was December 2005. The heavy black smoke from the fire bellowed up and drifted westward over Gottfried Creek. It could be seen all over town. Traffic snarled on State Road 776 as drivers slowed to get a glimpse of the flames shooting up through the trees.
The last two remaining buildings of the old Bass Lab had been set afire in a controlled burn.
Many who saw the fire and smoke didn’t realize what a hunk of Englewood and Charlotte County history was burning.
The Bass Biological Laboratory was founded in 1931 by John Foster Bass Jr., or Jack as he was called. It operated until 1944 and was Florida’s first full-time mainland marine biology lab. It would later be the inspiration for the Vanderbilt family to found the Cape Haze Marine Lab which in turn became the internationally famous Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota.
The remaining Bass property, which is behind Merchants Crossing Shopping Center, had been bought by Waterford, an upscale development company that had plans to build 21 large homes on the nearly seven acres. All these years later only three have been built.
Some of the the Bass buildings were in dilapidated condition. So Waterford allowed the Englewood Fire laddies to use the buildings as a work exercise.
Many of us watched as the last remnants of the Bass Lab, which at one time was known world-wide, disappeared in smoke and ashes.
Well, almost the last remnants. Actually there are two visual reminders of the Bass Lab left in Englewood.
One is the unique little “Cookie House,” which is now at Cedar Point Park and easily found.
The second one you must go on a treasure hunt for. It is a banyan tree — one of the few banyans in town and certainly the largest.
In 1938, which were pre-air conditioning days, Jack Bass decided it would be a good idea to plant a tree near some of his buildings to shade them. Bass had in mind a tree that would grow very large and give an extra ordinary amount of shade. So he chose a banyan.
Over the years, the tree grew huge and healthy, putting down many arms to the ground to support itself, as banyans do. Locals loved the tree. Some would have family photos taken under it. Weddings were performed under it. Local kids played in it, artists painted it, and people just came by to admire it or picnic under it. It became a real Englewood land mark.
In 1989, Abrams Properties of Atlanta, Georgia, started construction on Merchants Crossing Shopping Center. They had purchased part of the old Bass Lab property, the part that included the magnificent banyan tree. They soon announced the tree had to go, it was in the way.
Many Englewoodites were outraged. It was bad enough Abrams had torn down several historical buildings on the property which were in excellent condition and included a second, larger Cookie House. Chopping the the banyan tree down, well, that was too much.
A “Save the Banyan Tree” group was formed. It was led by Rhonda and Louie Pierson, who at the time were well known in town for their Amber Lake Wildlife Refuge. Louie contacted Abrams. He convinced them to save the tree, even got them to pay for the trimming of it since it had been badly damaged in the freezes the previous year. Louie hired a local tree service and Abrams footed the bill of $1,500. Tree wound dressings were applied after the tree was trimmed, and at a later date it was fertilized.
But there was another problem the tree group didn’t like. The chainlink fence, which surrounded the detention and retention ponds behind the shopping center, also fenced in the tree.
Once again Louie talked to Abrams. An assistant vice-president, Ann LaCara, said, “It looks like the fence will be moved soon after our opening, so that the tree will once again be accessible to the public.” That was 1990, the fence has yet to be moved. The tree is still inaccessible.
With its feet so near the water of the detention pond, the tree has grown to a colossal size and has a perfect umbrella shape. Jack Bass would be pleased with it.
Here’s how to view the once locally famous tree. From State Road 776, turn at Pit Stop onto New Point Comfort Road. This is the road behind Merchants Crossing Shopping Center. Count three houses on your left and look up directly across the street from the entrance to Mariners Landing. Behind the fence is the enormous tree. For it’s huge size, it’s well hidden, although recent trimming in front of the fence makes it more visible. You will be astonished at it’s incredible size and intriguing beauty.
It’s a sad shame this historic tree, 81 years of age, must stay hidden and can’t be enjoyed and become a local landmark once again something like Banyan Street in Boca Grande.
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
