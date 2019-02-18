ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Playhouse will hold open auditions for two upcoming play productions at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 at the Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. The plays are “Old Love” by Norm Foster and “’Til Beth Do Us Part” by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooton.
“Old Love” will be directed by Jack Rabito and runs from April 24 through May 12. It calls for a cast of four female and three male actors.
“’Til Beth Do Us Part” will be directed by Ron Bupp and runs from June 5 through June 23. It calls for a cast of four female and two male actors.
For more details about the auditions please visit www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or contact the box office. Scripts and sides are available at the website (sides only) or at the box office between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.
To confirm the scripts and sides are available, and for additional information, call the box office at 941-475-6756.
