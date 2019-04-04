The South Gulf Cove Community Emergency Response Team blew off some steam Saturday night with a Parrot Head Party at the SGC Pavilion.
Party-goers enjoyed tropical drinks, danced and partook in a cookout, all in support of the Emergency Response Team.
The South Gulf Cove CERT is one of two teams in Charlotte County. The Charlotte County Community Emergency Response Team's mission is to serve and safeguard our community through efficient and effective volunteer service, which helps protect life and property ensuring "the greatest good, for the greatest number." CERT members learn about disaster preparedness for hazards and basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, and disaster medical operations, according to Charlotte County's Website.
"Using the training learned in the classroom and during exercises, CERT members can assist others in their neighborhood or workplace following an event when professional responders are not immediately available to help. CERT members also are encouraged to support emergency response agencies by taking a more active role in emergency preparedness projects in their community," the webite states.
For more information, visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergencymgmt/Pages/CERT.aspx, call 941-833-4000 or email questions to CharlotteCountyCERT@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.