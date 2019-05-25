How loud is too loud?
If, like obscenity, the question went before a judge, the answer might be “I know it when I hear it.”
It sorta came to that in Punta Gorda.
The May 15 Punta Gorda City Council meeting, attended by more than 100 performers, citizens and business owners, resolved the issue of downtown music with a unanimous vote to do nothing about it.
As happened several years ago, council members and restaurateurs agreed to meet in the future to reaffirm self-monitoring.
‘We’ll have earplugs with that’
Music is one thing in a vibrant town like Punta Gorda, but what about the unadorned ambient sound of restaurants?
Many diners, here and around the nation, might as well be eating on a factory floor.
They routinely have to tolerate decibel levels of 80 dB and above, even without music. That’s somewhere in the neighborhood of a lawnmower or garbage disposal. (Putting things in perspective, normal conversation is 60 dB, and 115 dB falls between a rock concert and a thunderclap.)
Lately, 80 dB is about what you can expect no matter where you dine. Big cities lean toward pallet board, tile and stainless steel — with open kitchens no less. Turn-of-the-century exposed-brick walls and towering ceilings like Punta Gorda’s offer little sound baffling. Toss in a few cocktails, and conversations ratchet up to drown out the din.
Port Charlotte’s new Metro Diner has all the great food, chrome surfaces and counter banter of a classic diner — along with the potential for big surround sound. Nevertheless, the decibel level on opening day averaged only 75.9 — the level of your living room TV.
Port Charlotte’s PaddyWagon Irish Pub at full tilt on a weekend evening, full of TVs, games and laughter, averaged 81.2 dB. So did Hurricane Charley’s Hunker Down Deck.
A table outside Leroy’s Southern Kitchen & Bar on a recent Third Thursday Wine Walk, with music playing down the block, maxed out at 88 dB.
‘DoorDash, we want a divorce’
Sept. 1, 2018, marked a local restaurant revolution. That’s when 30 local eateries first launched third-party delivery using Bite Squad’s green-uniformed drivers.
Two months later, owners discovered that another company was servicing them as well.
San Francisco-based DoorDash had quietly come to town.
On its website and app it posted restaurant logos and menus drawn from online sources. An order would signal DoorDash to call the restaurant and send a driver for pickup and delivery. Free to most restaurants, DoorDash made its money on delivery fees.
Seemed like a good deal.
But its website and app included outdated prices and menus. They even listed long-defunct restaurants like Alli-Gators Grill & Bar. Port Charlotte’s Cuban Taste somehow wore the logo for Ricaltini’s Bar & Grill in Englewood.
Most owners had no idea what DoorDash was or that it was delivering their food.
Burak Cakir of Ephesus Mediterranean Grill in South Gulf Cove, said, “I wasn’t aware of it. The driver told us.”
In Port Charlotte, Nick Wrasse of Uncle Nick’s Pizza and Barbara Perna at Obee’s were surprised to find themselves listed with DoorDash. They’re content with their own delivery drivers.
Stephanie Lawrence of Port Charlotte’s Hometown Grill was unnerved when she learned DoorDash had been delivering her food.
She said, “Never asked if we wanted to participate, and the restaurant is on the hook for issues with food. Not a good mix.”
DoorDash soon issued an apologetic statement: "For those not interested in being on DoorDash for any reason, we immediately remove them from the platform upon their request."
Bob Overholser of Venice’s Gold Rush BBQ seemed satisfied, observing, “They did a nice job. It’s interesting they don’t charge the restaurant.”
But other owners wasted little time requesting removal.
Matt Palmer of Venice’s Yellow Sub Café said, “We have banned them from our restaurant because they arrived so long after the food was prepared, it was not fit to serve. Entrusting our customers’ meals to someone we didn't have the opportunity to vet fell outside our comfort zone.”
Rong Chen at Port Charlotte’s Fin Sushi & Grill announced on Facebook, “We would like the public to know that we do not deliver through the company DoorDash. They have used our menu without permission and have provided unsatisfactory service for our regular customers.”
Former DoorDash driver Kayla Sandahl of North Port, now driving for Uber Eats, revealed: “Tried delivering for DoorDash once and never again. The app does not tell new drivers how it works.”
On the customer side, Roxanne Lopez of Melrose, Florida, gave a mixed review.
“The first time, with Leroy’s, went great, with delivery taking approximately one hour. The second time was Laishley Crab House. We ended up calling the restaurant after waiting an hour and a quarter, and were told they had our order ready and sitting on the desk waiting to be picked up for almost an hour. We canceled. There is no way to contact the company or the driver. Our order — a chicken dish and sushi — was kind of expensive to just be thrown out.”
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.