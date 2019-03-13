Members of Chapter HH of P.E.O., the Philanthropic Educational Organization, held their 16th annual fundraiser at Community Presbyterian Church of Englewood on March 5.
More than 150 attendees enjoyed lunch and dozens of decadent desserts auctions, a boutique and many door prizes. A cookbook featuring all the lunch and dessert recipes was also given to each attendee.
P.E.O. is an educational organization founded in 1869 at Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Through P.E.O. scholarships many women from all ethnic social and economic background may be helped to realize their full potential in whatever endeavor they choose.
With more than quarter of a million members in the United States and Canada, Chapter HH of Englewood is one of more than the 200 chapters of P.E.O. in Florida. To find out more about the organization, visit www.peointernational.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.