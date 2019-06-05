Suncoast Humane Society is now looking for the stars of everyone’s favorite pet calendar for the year 2020. Pet parents from all over vie for the coveted front and back covers plus, pet of the month honors. The competition is always a fierce one completed with cuteness overload.
Starting now, photo submissions can be uploaded online at gogophotocontest.com/suncoasthumanesociety. Digital photos must be in JPG format, high resolution, well-lit and in focus in order to be considered for entrance into the voting contest. If you experience technical difficulties submitting online, contestants are encouraged to bring their photo submissions or mail them to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood FL 34224.
Photos of submitted pets will be open to voting by the general public. Votes are a $1 donation each, with a minimum five votes. Link to your pet’s photo entry can be shared online. Remember, each vote for your furry companion is another dollar to help the homeless pets of Suncoast Humane Society!
Grand Prize will go to submission with the highest number of votes and will be featured on the front cover. Second Place will go to the second-highest number of votes and will be featured on the back cover. Top 12 finalists will be featured as “Pet of the Month.”
Each photo entry is subject to a $25 entry fee, which includes a complimentary 2020 Pet Calendar. Submissions must be received no later than Aug. 31. Winners will be announced in early September. All calendar proceeds go directly to the programs, services, and care of homeless animals entrusted to Suncoast Humane Society. A full description of the contest and entry rules are available online at humane.org.
Advertising in the calendar is available, but space is limited. If interested in advertising, please contact Suncoast Humane Society at 941-474-7884, ext. 405.
Suncoast Humane Society has been serving animals and people since 1971. Founded as Englewood Animal Aid Society, the organization’s services and programs were soon challenged to meet the demands placed on them by the pet overpopulation crisis. To learn more, please visit humane.org.
