Englewood’s Pioneer Days events really get going this weekend, kicking off Saturday with the Cardboard Race in the morning and the Shipwreck Dance in the evening, both at Ann & Chuck Dever Park pool off San Casa Drive. The celebration culminates on Monday with the 63rd Pioneer Days Parade through downtown Englewood and the festival at West Dearborn Street’s Pioneer Park.
Check out www.englewoodpioneerdays.com and www.facebook.com/englewoodpioneerdays for updated information.
Meanwhile, here are some photos of the Little Miss-Mr. Englewood Pageant and ChalkFest 8.0 held over the last two weekends.
SATURDAY, AUG. 31
Pioneer Days Cardboard Boat Race is set for Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Ann & Chuck Dever Park pool, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. This event allows even the most novice of novices to try to paddle their way to victory. Applications are at www.EnglewoodPioneerDays.com.
The Shipwreck Dance Party for the whole family is set for 6-11 p.m., Aug. 31, at the Ann & Chuck Dever Park pool, 7001 San Casa Drive, Englewood. Free. Music, a beer garden, and food vendors. Family-friendly. Bring lawn chairs or blankets, but no coolers or food.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 1
Diaper Derby, set for 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at the Lemon Bay Woman’s Club, 51 N. Maple St., Englewood. The derby features babies who are able to crawl but unable to walk. Free and open to all. For more information and to register, call Terri at 941-474-3520 or email powellmema@comcast.net.
Pioneer Days Festival Day 1, noon-8 p.m. Sept. 1 at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Live music, vendors, a free kids’ zone, and much more. Music by Image Therapy (noon), Part Time Genius (1:45 p.m.), Chris Walker Band (3:30 p.m.), Miles Bosworth (5:30 p.m.), and Swinging Bridge (6:45 p.m.).
Open Car Show, noon to 6 p.m. on West Dearborn Street. Awards will be presented at 5 p.m. at Pioneer Park. For more information, please visit the website.
MONDAY, SEPT. 2
63rd Annual Pioneer Days Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Sept. 2, rain or shine. The parade marshals at Englewood Center, travels west on Cowles Street, then runs north on South McCall Road, west on West Dearborn Street, and north on Old Englewood Road, terminating at Stewart Street.
Pioneer Days Festival Day 2 begins early at 8 a.m., Sept. 2, at Pioneer Park, 300 W. Dearborn St. There will be a beard contest, pie- and watermelon-eating contests, the photo contest and parade awards will be presented, plus food and merchandise vendors. Music by Seamus McCarthy Band (10:30 a.m.), and Kenny Rose (2 p.m.) The park closes at 3 p.m.
Corvette Car Show takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 2 on West Dearborn Street, with an awards presentation at 1:45 p.m. in Pioneer Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.