Pioneering over the bridge
The flame of Torch Bar & Grill has, sadly, flickered out in Punta Gorda.
But this fall, Pioneers Pizza owner Ricky Barone will open a second Pioneers in its place, serving the pizza that people can’t seem to get enough of, in a full-liquor cocktail lounge and sit-down restaurant.
He wasn’t kidding when he said, a little over a year ago, “I’m just getting started in this town!”
This pizzaiolo has been scouting out a second footprint ever since he took ownership at Port Charlotte.
Now he plans to gut the interior of the former Torch, install inside and outside bars, and turn the place into a date-night hotspot larger and hipper than the original Pioneers.
Its location next to Fedora’s Cigar & Wine Bar’s new home can only boost both businesses.
“Pizza, cigars, Frank Sinatra in a fedora! That’s how I see it,” Barone said.
A simple reminder greets him daily from the whiteboard across from his office desk: “Failure is not an option.”
So far, so good.
“We’ll be making big waves over the bridge,” he said. “Gotta keep being a pioneer.”
Pioneers Pizza ($-$$), 941-235-2424, 4560 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, is open Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday to 10 p.m.
The next Pioneers Pizza ($-$$) will open this fall at 2117 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda.
Success is snowballing for this young family
Kids who’ve never seen so much as a hard freeze can now have a whole new experience at Pelican’s Snoballs, whose New Orleans-style product is aptly named for the Louisiana state bird.
The little blue shop off Gardner Drive is treating Port Charlotte youngsters to their first snowballs — or, as they call them in NOLA, “snoballs.”
Step up to the window and co-owner Amber Donahue will plop a sample of freshly shaved “sno” in your palm.
Then, raw instinct takes over.
The fluffy stuff packs as firm as, well, a snowball, ready to toss at the nearest target.
All this fun can be yours, even before you’ve picked one of over 100 bold, non-high-fructose flavors for a brilliantly hued snoball with your choice of toppings, like flavored and whipped creams or condensed milk.
Amber, husband Billy, and their four children — Taylor (16), twins Billy and Brooklyn (15), and Brennan (12) — are all working together in a new franchise that’s like nothing else in Charlotte County.
“After a year considering a shaved-ice truck and then visiting different Pelican’s, we were sold on Pelican’s,” said Amber. “The franchisors stand for everything we believe in — family time together, faith.”
And, added Billy, “Fun — putting a smile on everyone’s face! The community has really rallied around us. Lots of people have been here every day, because it’s a light, refreshing kind of dessert.”
The Donahues’ is the eighth Florida franchise of a 20-year-old North Carolina-based organization with 175 family-friendly Pelican’s Snoballs in 14 states.
Pelican’s Snoballs ($), 941-883-2957, 4045 Tamiami Trail, is open Monday to Saturday noon to 9 p.m., Sunday 2 to 9 p.m. They’ll be grand-opening on Saturday, May 4, with a DJ, fire truck, face painting and giveaways of gift cards from family-owned local restaurants.
What’s on Punta Gorda’s menu?
According to Perfect Caper chef Jeanie Roland, “We always change several things seasonally and depending on how something is selling.”
But more sweeping change has morphed the menu at Dockside Grill at Four Points by Sheraton.
You know it can’t be “just hotel food” if it comes from the hands of Chef Carson Schiro — former exec at Englewood’s Beach Road Bistro and The Waverly — who joined the Four Points team last fall.
Inventive ingredients, plated impeccably, are Chef Carson’s stock-in-trade.
A new $6 bar-snack menu boasts the like of Pork Belly Steam Buns, with crispy pork belly tossed in miso caramel, filled with Asian slaw, radish and pickled carrots.
Even the humble bar burger becomes foodie fare: a half-pound blend of chuck, shortrib and brisket, chargrilled with salt and black pepper, topped with Jones bacon, cipollini onion jam, smoked cheddar, baby arugula and tomato, on a toasted challah bun with cracked pepper aioli.
Is your mouth watering yet?
Dockside Grill ($$), 941-637-6770 x141, 33 Tamiami Trail, is open daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
In closing …
Café 776, Englewood’s longtime fried-seafood favorite at 138 N. Indiana Ave., announced on Facebook last week: “Due to a tragic emergency among our staff, Cafe 776 will be closed for the next few weeks. We hope to reopen as soon as possible! Sorry about any inconvenience.”
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.