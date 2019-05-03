For the second year in a row, the Port Charlotte Seventh Day Adventist Church is hoping to give back to the community in a big way through a school supply drive and resource fair.
At last year’s fair, church volunteers handed out 200 backpacks full of materials. This year, volunteers expect to see over 300 students attend.
“We’re going to have such activities as free haircuts and face painting. We’re also having different groups and vendors come in to display what resources they have available to families, what activities they have, if they have employment or volunteer opportunities,” said assistant director Tracy Morency.
“Charlotte County is going to be involved this year — they’ll have a booth, so Parks and Recreation will be there and a few other departments.”
Other groups attending include the Children’s Network of Southwest Florida and The Peace River Wildlife Organization.
“That’ll appeal to some of the older students who we find have been a little more neglected in the area,” Morency said.
In fact, reaching out to older students is one of the biggest goals of the resource fair.
“I’ve been looking at different groups that have this type of event and a lot of them are just geared toward K-5. Ours is geared toward everyone from kindergarten to 12th grade,” said event director Danielle Roye.
“I feel like a lot of high school kids get left out of this, so we’re looking for more high school-geared clothing and backpacks, things they can actually use. We want to make sure they don’t get left out.”
The event will also have a college-readiness booth where students can learn how to apply to schools, the FAFSA and much more.
While the event itself isn’t until Aug. 4, the church is seeking donations of everything from clothing to school supplies to gift cards to use for the fair.
On June 2, Seventh Day Adventist is holding a car wash drive where people can come by and drop off their new or gently used donations and get a car wash in return.
“We do a drive in the church, but we want to encourage the community to participate, as well. There are also certain vendors and locations that we have connections with and they will donate some supplies, as well,” said Morency.
Last year, the church was able to offer free eye and dental exams, as well as free haircuts, all of which they are hoping to bring back this year — though they are still seeking vendors willing to donate their time.
“The thing we’re most in need of is barbers. We’re hoping to have at least eight this year, so there’s not too long of a wait for the students,” Roye said.
They are also seeking food donations from area pizza shops to help feed the hundreds of families that come through.
“We want to see more people served and helped, that’s really Danielle’s vision,” said Pastor Brian Castle. “We’re offering more services this year than we did last year and really trying to spread the word.
“Danielle’s vision for this was so exciting. Churches do so many different things for the community, but Danielle brought up a need that wasn’t really met. We want to do something that makes an impact and shows God’s love, and this was how we felt we could most effectively do it, so we’ve really supported her in this.”
To make a donation, call the church office at 941-629-1333. The event is also free of charge for businesses that would like to participate or hold a booth.
For families, the fair is free but the church asks you register. Registration opens at least three weeks prior to the event, call the office for more details.
“I’d love to see this happen every single year for as long as we can, for as long as there’s a need in the community,” said Castle.
