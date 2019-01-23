On Feb. 26, 1926 Englewood’s first church was organized.
On two lots at Green and Magnolia Streets, donated by Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Lampp and the Florida Methodist Conference Board of Missions, the congregation arranged to build a simple frame structure. Built by ship builders, the new church cost $1,250 and was opened April 5, 1928. The bell in the bell tower came from the Nokomis Methodist Church, destroyed in the 1926 hurricane.
In 1962, the growing congregation broke ground for a larger sanctuary next door. The original building was desanctified, moved to the western side of the property and turned to face Green Street. It was redesigned and named the Lampp Youth Center.
Over the years the building deteriorated and repairs became necessary.
In 1985, the Lemon Bay Historical Society incorporated as a nonprofit organization whose mission was “for the specific purposes of perpetuating the legacy of the past and honoring the pioneer settlers of the Lemon Bay area.” The society became concerned for the historical integrity of the building when renovation plans were announced. In 1988, the Society gained ownership of the building, but the land was leased.
The society then began the slow process of restoring the building and returning it to its original 1920s design, including replacing the bell tower. In 1997, through the generosity of area pioneers L.A. Anger, Dorothy Cannon, J.D. “Jack” Tate, and the Helen Vanderbilt Trust, restoration of the interior began. In 1998, the Historical Society received a certificate of occupancy from Sarasota County. On March 21, the first wedding in the restored Green Street Church Museum was held.
The 1928 church building was recognized by the Sarasota County Register of Historic Places in 2005.
In 2017, the land owner announced that the lease would not be renewed. It was due to expire in 2018. The society then started a fundraising campaign to pay for moving the building to a permanent home on land owned by the society just south of the historic Lemon Bay Cemetery.
Grants came from the Selby Foundation and the Sarasota Alliance for Historical Preservation. Society president Charlie Hicks ran for Mayor of the Day in the 2017 Pioneer Days celebration and received generous contributions. Other fund-raisers included promotions by Tiffany Bingo and other local merchants, a visit from “Bertha Palmer” and a wonderful talk by historian John McCarthy on the recent discovery of ancient ruins off Manasota Key.
Why was moving and saving the Green Street Church so important?
• Enhancement: This historic building was enhanced by being moved to land adjacent to the Lemon Bay Cemetery, a more appropriately historic setting where settlers and pioneers are buried including many charter members of the church (Herbert Alfred “Bert” Anger, Edith Mae Anger Lampp, Lottie Lampp and Annie Roberts).
• Perpetuation: By moving the structure to a permanent home on land owned by the society, the future of this building was secured for generations.
• Community benefit: The move provided a permanent center for community events to be enjoyed by Englewood residents and visitors alike.
The church was moved in September, 2018. Now the Lemon Bay Historical Society is raising funds for a Certificate of Occupancy. These include a new permeable sidewalk, handicap parking and access, a retention pond, utility hook-ups and landscaping.
Though much is still needed, the Society gratefully thanks all who generously donated to help move and save this historic building, and is inviting the public to a narrated slide-show “Moving the Church In the Middle of the Night” on Friday.
