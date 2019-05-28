ENGLEWOOD — Music thumped and new graduates danced, yet Taylor Ballard quietly sat and read cards and letters congratulating her high school successes.
It was all part of the Lemon Bay High School Project Graduation, an all-night drug-free and alcohol-free celebration put on by volunteers and parents, and held at Englewood United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall after commencement ceremonies.
Ballard joined more than half of the graduating class at hall, which was decorated to the theme of “Winter Wonderland.” There was dancing, plenty of food, prizes, bounce houses, a mechanical bull and a walk down memory lane.
While Ballard was reading her cards, sent to the Project Graduation Post office by relatives, friends and even former teachers, fellow graduate Hailey Hutchinson, 18, grasped for as many floating one-dollar bills as she could in the money booth.
“I came out with one dollar,” Hutchinson said smiling and acknowledging others who had scooped up $5, $10 and $15.
Meanwhile, graduates Austin Reigle, 17, and Colton Martin, 17, took their turns riding the mechanical bull. They both went flying off. Katie Stephens and Jade Tippins also flew off.
As Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary members dealt hundreds of hands of blackjack, some graduates didn’t move from their seats for a couple of hours.
“Some seniors have never played before, so it’s fun for them to learn,” said longtime member Jim Harrison. “Some know exactly how to play blackjack. It makes for a fun night for them.”
Graduates checked out the wall of photo collages their parents made and placed in the memory walk.
Buckey, a local Christian rap artist and Lemon Bay High School alumnus, visited graduates. He sang several songs to the crew who sang and danced with him.
“This year the theme was winter wonderland,” said longtime Project Graduation volunteer Glennis Porter, who spent the night helping in the kitchen, the post office and student check-in area. “The Project Graduation shirts have mantas made out of snowflakes for this year’s class. Lisa Wilson who heads the decorating committee did an outstanding job.”
Porter pointed out the snow theme included fun details like polar bear painting on the wall near the restrooms and a cardinal perched by the water fountain. White holiday lights helped transform the hall into a winter wonderland. Lawn chairs were spread around a fake campfire where students could read their cards and letters.
Outside, graduates like Benjamin Crumpton, 18, dove into an inflatable Hungry Hungry Hippos ball pit to win against friends Liam Johnson, 18, and Julia Ford, 18. Nearby, friends Kylee Gladney, 18, and Hanna Durett, 18, challenged each other at the bungee run.
And the wintry night went on and on.
