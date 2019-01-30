Sometimes you just have to take a leap of faith.
Bobbi Sue Burton has never been afraid to take that kind of leap — especially when everything in her being tells her it’s the right thing to do.
It’s what gave her the impetus and the courage to start Project Phoenix a decade ago when she saw how some people have nothing — not even the basics most of us take for granted.
Her idea was two-fold: to help the needy by donating what is needed, and to support that nonprofit venture by operating a resale store.
She admits it required a leap of faith to start the resale store from scratch, often keeping it going on a wing and a prayer.
For the past few years the Project Phoenix Resale store has been squeezed into a small retail space so hidden from view that many people can’t find it — even when they know it’s there.
“I knew we needed to have a store with more space and more visibility. I’ve been searching for a long time to find the right place,” she said.
When she heard the former Napa auto parts building on West Dearborn Street was available, she knew it was exactly what Project Phoenix needed.
“I took another big leap of faith and signed the lease,” she said. “Although the rent will double and it’s going to be a big undertaking, I had no qualms about moving to Dearborn. Everything in my being tells me it’s the right move.”
Not even living with excruciating pain and complications of cancer treatment stopped her from taking that leap of faith.
“When I’m overcome with pain and I can’t move anymore, I just sit for a bit,” she says.
A short bit, that is. She can’t take downtime because there is too much that has to be done.
This week is especially challenging as Bobbi Sue and a handful of Project Phoenix volunteers had to pack and haul everything from the old location.
At the same time, they have to set up the new store and have it ready for the soft opening on Saturday, Feb. 2.
It’s chaotic and stressful with constant challenges coming every hour. But Bobbi Sue keeps working and charging ahead, much like a wartime commander with limited troops and more optimism than the situation might warrant.
“We’ll do it, somehow, because we have to,” says Bobbi Sue.
She stays sane by focusing on the positives.
“We are now across from the Moose on Dearborn — a great location that should give us more visibility, and foot traffic.
“If more people become aware of us and what Project Phoenix does for the needy, we will get more donations for our resale store.
“What we make in our resale store is what fuels our entire organization,” she says.
Sandy and Ray Forster came to volunteer after seeing what Project Phoenix did to help a single father and his 5-year-old child.
“Our church called Bobbi Sue and she furnished their entire apartment. You should have seen the father’s happy tears,” said Sandy.
According to Bobbi Sue, success stories like that happen every week at Project Phoenix.
“It’s why we knock ourselves out to do what we do,” she says.
Although she isn’t one to complain, Bonnie Sue admits she’s worn out and needs help, “now, more than ever.”
“We need volunteers to man the cash register, unpack boxes of donated things and volunteers that can stock the shelves and make it all look attractive,” she says.
The soft opening of the new store at 36 W. Dearborn St., Englewood, will take place Friday with an official grand opening a few weeks later.
For more information call 941-681-2707. Updates can be found on Facebook at projectphoenixenglewood.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
