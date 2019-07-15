ROTONDA WEST — The Provo Open golf tournament raises money for the Ryon D. Provencher Memorial Fund, which has awarded more than $200,000 in scholarships and grants to youth and youth organizations since 2007. This year, the 12th annual tournament drew 160 golfers and raised thousands. For more information about the fund, visit www.facebook.com/groups/66901680881/.
