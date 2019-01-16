ENGLEWOOD — The Lemon Bay Conservancy hopes people will raise their glasses and toast the resources of the Gulf Coast.
The nonprofit Conservancy will hold its annual "Toast the Coast" fundraiser 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sunday in the clubhouse of the Lemon Bay Golf Club, 9600 Eagle Preserve Drive, off Placida Road at Rotonda Boulevard West.
The Conservancy asks for $100 donation for the fundraiser that will include cocktails, live music and tapas food stations, raffles and a live auction which will include stays at the Palm Island Resort and Manasota Beach Club.
"We hope people will raise their glasses and share their passions of what needs to be done to protect our coast," Conservancy member Cheryl Tough said.
As it has since 2010, the Conservancy continues with its ongoing effort to transform 80-acre defunct golf course into a natural Wildflower Preserve at 3120 Gasparilla Pines Blvd.
Despite the intense red tide blooms during the spring and summer months, 79 baby tarpon found refuge last month in the low-oxygen Lemon Creek that runs through the preserve.
"That's a good number, a very good number," Conservancy president Jim Cooper said. He described the tarpon as the size of a man's hand, which suggests the tarpon made their way into the creek over the summer months.
Mote Marine Laboratory, the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and others have been involved in the research of juvenile tarpon at Wildflower.
Soiled soils
Thanks to the help of Southwest Florida Water Management District, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other reimbursement-matching grants, as well as the generosity of private donors, the Conservancy has been able to move forward with its plan to restore Wildflower's wetlands, the water quality of the freshwater and brackish ponds, and the natural habitats.
But accomplishing those goals have slowed.
During the clearing of Brazilian peppers and other exotics vegetation from the property, soil testing revealed arsenic and pollutants in the dirt, leftover from the golf course. How much soil has been polluted is yet to be determined, Cooper said.
The Conservancy is working with state regulatory agencies on a plan to dispose of the contaminated dirt. The plan needs to be approved and in place before other elements of the restoration effort can be started.
"We hope to come up with the simplest and most cost-effective plan," Cooper said. How much that plan will cost, he could not say.
Lemon Bay Conservancy members have been carrying on its mission since 1971.
A year after its founding, the Conservancy acquired Buttonwood and Rookery islands in Lemon Bay, two of the islands that had been targeted for development.
Throughout the years, the Conservancy supported various environmental education efforts, including working with Lemon Bay High School students. The conservancy also contributed to build nature trails in Cedar Point Environmental Park and has contributed to other conservation projects.
For more information or reservations to the fundraiser, call 941-830-8922 or visit www.lemonbayconsrvancy.com.
Email: reilly@sun-herald.com
