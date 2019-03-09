Looking back through these interesting quotes from Englewood residents of the past, we see things have changed a bit over the years in our community.
An unknown tourist in 1893 after a fishing trip in Lemon Bay: “We found it to be a huge aquarium. It was literally full of fish. The water was clear. We could see swimming hundreds upon hundreds of fish.”
• • •
Norman Davids: “My grandfather Robert, my grandmother, Beauty Mae, and four of their children — one was my father Ashleigh — came to Florida by covered wagon from Colorado. The total trip took seven years, I think. They worked their way across the county.
“When they got here, probably in 1914, my grandfather did some fishing, some farming and some labor work for the people who owned the Woodmere Sawmill. Of course, anybody who came to this area then messed around with fishing, because there weren’t any other options.
• • •
L.A. Ainger Jr.: “This would have been, I guess, about 1925. I was 10 years old. It was sometime in there I had my first paying job. Do you what that was? Pulling sand spurs.
“Lester Horton and some fellows had pretty good looking lawns. They didn’t have lawn mowers, but they kept the grass cut down. They would hire some of us kids to keep the sand spurs out of their yards. So, we would come home from school, you know, and get down on our knees and pick sand spurs and pick up a few dimes.
“That was what they paid us — 10 cents an hour, but you know, you could do a lot with a dime in those days.”
• • •
Minnie Pearson: “In the 1930s, there was only a handful of people living on the Key (Manasota). For a long time there was a trailer camp for circus and carnival people. Somebody in the camp had a big snake. The man who owed it had pictures taken with it. He would put it around people’s necks and take their photo and they would pay him.
“The owner had to make a trip to New York. He left the snake in a bag. The snake got hungry and got out and went across the road that night. I was driving along about where our public beach is now and here was a great big snake laid all across the road. It was so big I couldn’t see either end of it. I was so surprised. It was, I guess 20 feet long. I was coming up fast so I couldn’t stop. I never knew if I was the one that killed it.
“I knew it was killed because the story was in the paper later. Since it was tame, it couldn’t have been really bad, I always felt bad about that.
• • •
Jack Tate: “This was back in the late 1930s, right before the war. My friend Bill Hewitt was running the nudist resort at the Hermitage house over on the Key. I tried to avoid it, but he insisted we come over and see the house and stay for dinner. Thank the Lord, when we sat down to eat everybody got dressed.”
• • •
Jo Cortes: “It was in the 1960s when I became involved in the project of gathering oysters for mice when the waters of Charlotte County were temporarily closed as a precautionary means because it was found oysters in Sarasota County contained a Red Tide toxin.
“Oysters from some areas in Sarasota County caused the mice to turn up their toes and die. Mice that ate oysters form Charlotte County did not die. A plentiful supply of samples was needed so I volunteered to spend my day off each week as a harvester of oysters for mice.”
• • •
Carol Miller: “I think it was 1980 or ‘81 when the circus people from Venice brought their elephants to Englewood for some event. Us gardeners went crazy, we went over there, behind where the bowling alley is now, and cleaned up after the ‘phants. That elephant manure was something. My friend Diana Harris and I had five-foot bell peppers that year.”
• • •
Gladys Goff: “You can’t live in the past, but it’s a good place to visit.”
