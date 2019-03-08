ENGLEWOOD — Wednesday's Englewood Little League game between R.J. LaBadie Construction and Key Agency saw both teams battling the elements and it ended in a 7-7 tie.
The was called off because of the time limit after five innings. Spectators were bundled with heavy jackets and caps on because of the cold weather. As the players competed, the concession stand supplied plenty of hot chocolate and coffee.
Key Agency is 2-2-1 and LaBadie is 1-3-1 this season.
"We played pretty well," said LaBadie manager Jason Million. "We did well overall."
"I think we did really good," said Key Agency manager Sean Kirsten. "We did things better than we have done and are getting better."
Drew Smith was the big hitter for Key Agency. He belted a two-run single in the first inning to help his team take a 3-0 lead. He added two more RBI in the bottom of the third inning with a triple that gave Key Agency a 6-3 lead.
But LaBadie scored once in the fourth inning and three times in the fifth stanza to take a 7-6 lead. Key Agency came back in its half of the fifth inning to tie the game. Key Agency had two runners on base when the final out ended the game.
LaBadie's Eric Sweiderk belted a two-run home run in the third to spark his team's offense. He also was the starting pitcher. Drew Moorman also had a big bat for LaBadie, belting a triple for an RBI. Jordan Kirsten was the starting pitcher for Key Agency, going 4⅓ innings. Tyler Whitmore pitched the last two-thirds of an inning.
There will be games again today. LaBadie will play Lemon Bay Funeral Home at 6:30 p.m. Lemon Bay leads the league with a 3-1 record.
Earlier today, the Englewood junior division Elks will host Venice at 9 a.m. at the Sports Park. Kirsten also is the manager of the Elks.
"Venice is the only team we can play right now," he said. "Port Charlotte couldn't because it has games with DeSoto. We're hoping some of the other area teams will agree to play us, but it hasn't happened yet."
There also will be minor, rookie and T-ball games.
