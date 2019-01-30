Members of the Englewood Amateur Radio Society, from left, Herman Hoffman, Jim Porter and John Bobbitt, gather Saturday just off Englewood’s West Dearborn Street. They were part of the winter field day. The idea was to demonstrate how a portable communications service could be set up to communicate with other ham stations around the world. This event was sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, the national association for amateur radio which sponsors many events aimed at sharpening the communications skills of the over 800,000 ‘hams’ in the United States. The Englewood club meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of winter months at at the Englewood Chamber of Commerce, 601 S. Indiana Ave.
