Realtors H4H

On April 12, members of Community Outreach Committee of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors took part in a Habitat for Humanity home build. They worked hard and accomplished a lot. This build required them to paint, spackle, and work on the trim of the house. This was the first of four builds that the Community Outreach Committee will take part in this year. Pictured are Englewood Area Board of Realtors Community Outreach Committee members and Habitat for Humanity builders.

