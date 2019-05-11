On April 12, members of Community Outreach Committee of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors took part in a Habitat for Humanity home build. They worked hard and accomplished a lot. This build required them to paint, spackle, and work on the trim of the house. This was the first of four builds that the Community Outreach Committee will take part in this year. Pictured are Englewood Area Board of Realtors Community Outreach Committee members and Habitat for Humanity builders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.