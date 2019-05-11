Young professionals

On April 30, the Young Professionals Network of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors had its first Great American Cleanup event of the year. The group cleaned up Ann & Chuck Dever Park in Englewood as part of a two-year commitment. Members found a lot of trash and after cleaning had their kickoff picnic. Pictured are, from left, Paige M., and Brandon L. (middle row) Trudi Miller, Traci Hamill, Amber Craft, Kim Parks, Laura Kildahl, Donna Ament and (back row) Charles Miller, Kyle Arnold, Mark Spurgeon, Denise Castanian, Brooke Hamill and Jeffrey Ament.
