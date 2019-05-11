On April 30, the Young Professionals Network of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors had its first Great American Cleanup event of the year. The group cleaned up Ann & Chuck Dever Park in Englewood as part of a two-year commitment. Members found a lot of trash and after cleaning had their kickoff picnic. Pictured are, from left, Paige M., and Brandon L. (middle row) Trudi Miller, Traci Hamill, Amber Craft, Kim Parks, Laura Kildahl, Donna Ament and (back row) Charles Miller, Kyle Arnold, Mark Spurgeon, Denise Castanian, Brooke Hamill and Jeffrey Ament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.