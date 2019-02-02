Musical favorites like “The Sound of Music,” “76 Trombones,” “South Pacific,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” and “When the Saints Go Marching In” reverberated through the Englewood United Methodist Church this week when the Englewood Performing Arts Series presented the River City Brass to a packed crowd.
The River City Brass certainly entertained and educated the Englewood area people who gave an enthusiastic standing ovation after each selection.
Up next at EPAS is Summer Breezin’ with the music of soft rock bands Seals & Croft and America on Feb. 19. Visit www.englewoodpas.org or call 941-473-2787 for details.
