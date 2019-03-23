Englewood’s beautiful West Dearborn Street comes to life with stunning original artwork and live music when The Rotary Club of Englewood presents the 38th Annual Spring Fine Arts Festival next weekend, March 30-31.
The Fine Arts Festival draws thousands of visitors to the heart of Englewood. Residents and visitors will have a chance to meet more than 120 artists who are exhibiting and selling their original artwork. These artists and their creations are the stars of this two-day weekend art show. Every imaginable handmade item is here, from fine jewelry, art glass, paintings, to photography, ceramics, sculpture and more.
The show is a great way to celebrate spring and enjoy the ambiance of Englewood. In addition to the art displays, the festival will feature food & beverages from local restaurants and vendors, live music, and shopping throughout the popular Dearborn Street stores. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This year’s featured artist is local artist Peter R. Gerbert. Peter created the show’s theme masterpiece, “Swallowtails Before the Storm” based on his extensive studies of wildlife and the great outdoors. Peter’s paintings are a layered process, working with texture, washers and then thicker layers of acrylics in order to achieve three-dimensional depth with thrilling realism.
Peter is the recipient of Audubon’s Wildlife Artwork of the Year Award, and the winner of the Florida Wildlife Federation’s Conservation Award, just to name a few. The theme masterpiece is just one of many extraordinary works that will be displayed for sale at the art show.
The art show is free to the public, but Rotarians will be asking for a $2 donation that benefits the Englewood Rotary Youth Foundation. The Englewood Youth Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that supports many local youth activities, including more than $50,000 for Lemon Bay High School Scholarships. Donations will be used to support area youth activities & literacy campaigns, such as Englewood Elementary Reading Programs, Englewood Area Little League, Lemon Bay High School, Eagle Scout programs and Kids Needs of Englewood.
Additional information about this and other Englewood Rotary Club events can be found at www.englewoodrotary.org.
