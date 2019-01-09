ROTONDA WEST — Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 partnered with the Vineland Elementary Afterschool program to provide sewing opportunities for children during November and December.
Rotonda Elks and Rotonda Quilting Club members sat with each child as they sewed. The children in Kindergarten-fifth grade were given the opportunity to sew on a new sewing machine and complete hand-sewn Christmas projects.
Students in kindergarten through second grade made potholders and Christmas stocking ornaments. Third- through fifth-graders made Christmas pillowcases and placemats. Close supervision, plastic needles and clothespins ensured a safe and fun environment.
The student made comments like, “Sewing is greater than great!” and “This is the best thing I did all year!” One child was heard to say while waiting for a sewing machine to open up, “I haven’t even done anything yet and I’m so excited!”
Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 purchased the sewing machines, fabric and sewing supplies funded by a Gratitude Grant from Grand Lodge in Chicago. Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710 hopes to partner with area elementary schools next year to give young children the opportunity to learn life skills with the sewing projects.
The project incurred 158 volunteer hours, 96 Elk volunteer hours and 62 Elk spouses and non-Elk volunteer hours. A big thank you goes out to all who helped make the project a grand success. A list of all the volunteers who helped is posted on the bulletin board along with pictures. Check them out.
For more information about Rotonda Elks Lodge 2710, visit www.rotondaelks.org. The lodge is at 303 Rotonda Blvd. E., Rotonda West.
