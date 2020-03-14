ENGLEWOOD — Once again, the Rotonda Men's Golf Association is ready to tee off to give Lemon Bay High School graduates a boost.
Now in its 24th year, the association is looking for golfers to sign up for its annual Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament, scheduled for a shotgun start 8:30 a.m. March 26 at the Hills course of the Rotonda Golf and Country Club, 100 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Sign-in begins at 7:30 a.m. the day of the tournament at the Hills clubhouse.
This year's memorial tournament is dedicated to John Powers, Bruce Jennings, Carl Aaltreider and Ray Kowzen.
As in years past, proceeds will provide $1,000 college scholarships for LBHS graduates. Last year, the tournament raised $12,000 that was divided between 12 graduates. This year, the association's goal is to raise $13,000 or more.
The tournament will be made up of four-person teams playing on men's, women's or mixed group teams. The association is asking $50 per golfer from association members and $75 per golfer from nonmembers. Registration includes a golf cart, lunch, prizes and a scholarship donation.
The format for the tournament is "best poker hand." Each team will be dealt five cards and can win one additional card per birdie, up to eight birdies. The team with the "best poker hand" wins the tournament.
Business and individual sponsorships have ensured the success of the annual tournament. Sponsorships range from $50 to $200, as well as donated gift certificates that can serve as door prizes.
To learn more about the tournament or to sign up, call George Karas, scholarship chairman, at 518-224-3840.
