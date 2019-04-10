It may not be the novel, “A Tree Grows on Brooklyn,” but the ladies of the Rotonda West GFWC Women’s Club got a jump on National Arbor Day (which is April 26), by planting a palm tree by the entrance of the RWA office building in Broadmoor Park.
Shovels and brooms were the tools of the trade as the women planted and fertilized the double palm tree, which will add a nice touch to the RWA facilities.
The Women’s Club is a nonprofit organization affiliated with the General Federation of Women’s Clubs which encourages membership for those interested in making new friends and working toward the betterment of our community and those less fortunate. Monthly member meetings starts with a fellowship at 9:30 a.m, with the meetings beginning at 10 a.m., at the Rotonda West Association RWA Community Building, 646 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. Meetings are held on the second Thursday of the month except June, July and August.
Membership to the club is not exclusive to Rotonda West residents, and guests are always welcome to meetings. For more information about the club, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org or contact Membership Chairman Clare at 941-214-8553.
