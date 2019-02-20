The recent Rotonda West Meet & Greet gala at the community center was one very successful event. Guests were treated with a huge dinner of homemade goodies supplied by their fellow residents along with a surprise entertainment karaoke show that brought the house down with tons of laughter.
The Meet & Greets are held the first Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m., and are open to all Rotonda West residents. Bring a dish of your choice to share and a beverage. Be prepared to laugh, meet your neighbors and have fun.
