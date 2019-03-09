ROTONDA WEST — A record 105 volunteers, 20 spouses and five special guests filled The Hills Restaurant on March 3 for the Rotonda West Association’s annual Volunteer Appreciation Banquet
The community’s 18-month-old, 8,000 square foot Community Center, has opened up many new events and expanded others. The new programs have required new committees … and new committees have required more volunteers.
Volunteer Appreciation Banquet Chair Wayne Mengel opened the program by welcoming all and turned the program over to MC Scott Feldkamp, RWA Manager. Scott was in his third year at the event and mixed his presentations with light-hearted humor.
Board members and all committee chairpersons and volunteers who served the community in 2018 were introduced.
Five special guests selected by the Committee took a bow. They were Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell, the Sun‘s noted newspaper columnist Pattie Mihalik, newsletter designer Julie Gustad-Ruhr, volunteer extraordinaire Sue Kiray, and Broadmoor Park nature tour guide, Susy D’Hont.
Two recipients were selected for the “2018 Volunteer Recognition Award.” The first was Sue Superak: for her contributions to the Association’s efforts coordinating major community events during the year. She chaired many major events in 2018 in the Community Center.
The second recipient was Sue Killion for her lifetime achievement for many contributions and years of service which have made the community a better place to live. Sue is a noted photographer, gardening expert, and adept kitchen talent with her baking.
A Special Award went to Pat Dix who was lauded for her great work with the Christmas decorations around the community. She was unable to attend the banquet.
Wayne Mengel’s Banquet Committee consisted of Linda Bondeson, Earl Haas, Sue Killion, Sue Superak and Don Mahon, with able assistance from Claudette Romano of the RWA staff. Photographer David Pulaski provided outstanding coverage of this event and countless others.
