The leadership of the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club was honored to host GFWC Florida President-Elect Dianne Foerster with a dinner at Farlow’s on the Water recently.

In May, GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club was honored to host GFWC Florida President-Elect Dianne Foerster to their club.

Dianne along with a group of club members including President Doris Walker, First Vice President Elaine Young, Treasurer Kathryn Gallagher, Recording Secretary Charlotte Arcadia, Past President Donna Krabbe, District 12 Art Chairman Mary Lyons, Sewing Chairman Jackie Miller and club Photographer Linda Danner, all enjoyed a leisure dinner at Farlow’s on the Water restaurant.

On May 9, the club celebrated its 45th Anniversary as a Federated Club while also recognizing Members Appreciation with an anniversary cake.

The highlight of this last meeting of the season Forester as guest speaker. Dianne gave a very enthusiastic presentation on GFWC “Unity in Diversity” to the delight of club members.

GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club wishes to extend many thanks to Dianne for taking time from her very busy schedule to come and visit with us. For more information about the club, visit www.gfwcrotondawest.org.

