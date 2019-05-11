The GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club joined the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in recognizing the fourth week of April as Volunteers in Action Week.
The club worked diligently with the “Book Heroes” Florida State Junior’s project, collecting books for children in the community. Members have been volunteering at Myakka River Elementary School where they mentor children in a reading program. Other members have been volunteering at local libraries. Some are volunteering at the Suncoast Humane Society and others are volunteering with wildlife protection education in the community.
GFWC’s Volunteers in Action Week takes place in April to honor National Volunteer Month. While GFWC clubwomen volunteer year-round, the week is an opportunity for clubwomen to unite and make positive change in their communities across the country. Their collective impact highlights the strength of volunteerism and encourages friends, family, and neighbors to do their part in making the world a better place.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs is a unifying force, bringing together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. With nearly 80,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members are community leaders who work locally to create global change by supporting the arts, preserving natural resources, advancing education, promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging civic involvement, and working toward world peace and understanding.
Posey Bauer is a past president of the GFWC Rotonda West Woman’s Club.
