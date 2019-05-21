When Don Mahon was in high school, he was an athlete skilled in several sports.
He had one other skill back then, one that would dictate the course of his life. Don was a natural wordsmith: someone who skillfully works with words.
While still in high school, Don used that skill to write sports stories for his hometown newspaper.
“Writing is something that came easily. It led to my decision to major in journalism at Boston College,” said the Rotonda West man.
After gradation he joined the communications department of what was then a small Connecticut corporation that grew to a $1.3 billion corporation.
“I thrived and grew with the corporation. It was a rewarding career and I stayed for 32 years,” he says.
Although Don is a talented wordsmith with a command of language, there is one word he can’t say — no.
Every time he joined a group he soon found himself leading it.
When he went to a United Way campaign meeting, he was quickly appointed to the board.
His people skills as well as his leadership ability led to his selection as president of the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce board.
At 35, he was the recipient of the Jaycees Distinguished Service award.
Through all that, he and his wife Ginni were busy raising four children and keeping up with their active lives.
“When Ginni and I met it was love at first sight. She’s a delight,” he says.
“After she came to visit me in 1955 while I in stationed with the Army in Hawaii, she said, ‘Well, now that I’m here why don’t we get married?’ We’ve been sharing life together ever since.”
When he retired they planned to move to North Carolina, but one visit Englewood changed their destination.
When Ginni spotted a house she loved in Rotonda West, they both found the perfect house and perfect community for them.
Don got involved doing volunteer writing for Englewood Hospital then agreed to help produce West Ways for the Rotonda West Association.
He admits when he gets involved with something he puts his “whole heart and soul into it.”
That’s what happened during the 17 years he wrote for West Ways. After serving as editor for several ways, he thought he would leave that role. But every time the community newsletter needed someone, Don couldn’t say no.
He’s been a guiding force ever since, helping to produce 96 issues of West Ways and to write countless newspaper stories about Rotonda West for the Sun newspaper.
Don has been much more than a writer, editor and idea person for Rotonda West. He’s also a tireless cheerleader for the home association.
Those who have worked with him say he doesn’t have a selfish or self-centered bone in his body. Instead of clinging to ownership of his projects, he encourages others to get involved, gladly helping them every step of the way.
One of the things Don most enjoys is highlighting the accomplishments of others, both in print and in conversation with people.
Then, he said the words many were reluctant to hear.
“It’s time,” he said. “It’s time for me to retire from all this and spend more time with my family.”
He thinks the timing is perfect because West Ways is now changing from a printed newsletter to an online publication.
“I completely agree it’s time to join the digital age. By relying on a printed version, we have to wait weeks to get information out. With a digital format we can do it daily.”
RWA officials who don’t want to lose Don’s valuable contributions keep suggesting projects to him. While he’s turning down major projects, he’ll still be one of Rotonda’s most ardent cheerleaders.
“I don’t think you could ask for a better place,” he says, “or a better caliber of people.”
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
