In what was a surprise to most people, Rotonda West Association director Andy Vanscyoc resigned this week from his leadership positions in the homeowners association.
A large majority re-elected Vanscyoc to the board for his third term in December.
A strong leader who played a major role in the RWA organization, he served as chairman of the activity and community relation committee and was instrumental in implementing many new events for residents.
“The six and a half years I spent working for our association have been highly satisfying. It’s rewarding to see the progress we’ve made, especially in building the community center that lets us offer residents so many activities,” he said.
The obvious question, then, is why is he leaving?
“Because of recent life events and medical advice I decided to resign from my positions with RWA,” he says.
To expedite his recovery from recent surgery, doctors have advised him to “rest, rest, rest,” something that’s been especially hard for a man always on the go.
Andy notes that he has been married for three years but has spent much of his time working for RWA.
“In addition to meetings and planning, it’s a common occurrence to get phone calls every night.
“I need to spend more time with my family and close friends,” he says.
Vanscyoc and other directors say the public has no idea how much time they put in on RWA work, especially for those who accept the responsibility of heading committees. To do it well requires a lot of planning and detail work, in addition to meetings.
Nor is the public aware that no director is paid. It’s an all-volunteer organization.
“What makes RWA great are the faithful volunteers who do so much for this organization. I am so grateful for the help they have given me through the years.
“It’s been my extreme pleasure to be involved in some great projects and events and I will always be grateful to this wonderful community for allowing me to do that,” Andy says.
But he calculates he’s devoted what amounts to a tenth of his life working for RWA.
“I need to redirect my energy. It’s time for me to move on,” Andy said.
He stresses this is not a spur-of-the-moment decision for him.
“I’ve been giving this a lot of thought and I believe this is the perfect time to do it.
“There is nothing big that requires attention at this time of year, except for the Summer Fest on July 20, and all the work is already done on that,” he says.
Most of all, by resigning now, it gives others more time to consider running for a board position, he added.
Interested candidates must file an information sheet and notice of Intent by Friday, Aug. 9. More detailed information is available at the RWA office or online.
When some residents became aware of Andy’s intention to resign they responded on Facebook with an outporing of appreciation for his work on behalf of the community.
Marshall Robinson praised Andy for “single-handedly changing the trajectory of the community.”
Lynn Reed lauded Andy by saying: “The job you’ve done is a thankless, unpaid position. You do more to promote this community than anyone.”
Andy said July 6, the date of his resignation, is a fitting one because it was on July 6, 1987, that he left his home state of Ohio for good.
But he makes clear he is not leaving Rotonda West.
“I love our close-knit community,” he says. “I and plan to always make this my home.”
He also promises he will not fade into obscurity.
“I will be involved in the community, one way or another.”
Those who know him best expect it’s a promise he will keep.
Andy Vanscyoc can’t go too long without conjuring up another exciting project.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the Sun. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
