BOCA GRANDE — Owners and friends celebrated the opening of a new restaurant in the heart of Boca Grande, Scarpa’s Coastal.

The restaurant opened this month in the old Theater Building, 321 Park Ave., formerly the home of PJ’s Seagrille. It is a sister restaurant to Scarpa’s Italian in Lakeland, which is owned and operated by husband and wife team of Chef Glenn and Ashley Scarpa. The Scarpas plan to carry on their tradition of preparing and serving fresh Florida seafood and homemade pasta with an Italian flair at their new location.

The restaurant is so new, it doesn’t have a website or Facebook page yet. For more information about Scarpa’s fare and to contact Glenn or Ashley Scarpa, visit scarpasitalian.com.

