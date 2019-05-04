ENGLEWOOD — As medieval knights clash with swords and lances, fifth-graders will cheer, eat and make memories at the Medieval Times dinner theater in Orlando.
That is, if they can raise the money.
This week, Sarasota County School Board member Eric Robinson donated $200 from his paycheck to help fund Englewood Elementary School’s May 14 field trip.
Robinson delivered the check to Elise Conway’s fifth-grade class and met some of the students who were excited about their field trip to the 11th Century-style castle.
Some of the students have not traveled out of the area. During their 145-mile trip, they will get to see medieval-style games, sword-fighting, and jousting on horses while eating a four-course meal including dessert.
“It costs about $60 per child to go on the trip,” said Conway, a 15-year teacher at the school. “We are about $1,000 short. Our students work all year to go on this trip.”
Students volunteer selling burgers at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays during Family Reading Night at the school.
“They’ve been doing a great job,” Conway said. “We are hoping to make the money we need. We are trying everything we can leading up to the trip. The students talk about the trip all year long.”
Robinson said he hopes others in the community will sponsor a student to go on the trip.
“I donate my school board paycheck to different schools each month,” said Robinson who makes $40,728 a year. “I like to help with student enrichment. In four years, I will have given $160,000. That will help many students and programs.”
Robinson also donated $10,000 to North Port High School for the Social Black Belt program to help students deal with peer pressure, rejection and bullying. It also helps with self-awareness, managing stress and emotions better. He gave $1,000 to Heron Creek Middle School students for a trip and $20,000 to Venice High School. He donated to Venice Middle School, Lakeview Elementary, Laurel Nokomis Middle School and Venice Elementary School. He helped a special needs class and gave funds for a library. He helped Emma E. Booker Elementary School go from a state grade of a D to a B two years ago by giving $5,000 to help with direct math and reading help to students.
Anyone interested in helping Englewood Elementary School students can make a check out to the school care of the Medieval Times trip.
