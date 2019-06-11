Lemon Bay High School is hosting its annual STEM camp, which takes place over the course of three weeks over throughout the summer. This year's theme is "Biotechnology."
The camp features field trips, guest speakers, problem solving current events such as red tide, and students have the opportunity to work on science fair projects. Students in the pictures are performing a bacterial transformation.
The lab activity inserts a jellyfish gene for bioluminescence into bacterial DNA. Students from junior high and high school are participating in the camp.
The camp features instruction by Lemon Bay's science department including Susan Chabot, Jenee Mora, and Andy Green, the teacher of the year for 2018-2019 in Charlotte County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.