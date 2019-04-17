ENGLEWOOD — Wyatt Seckel lit up his bat as his Lemon Bay Funeral Home major division team rolled over R.J. LaBadie Construction 16-4 Monday in Englewood Little League action at the Englewood Sports Park.
Seckel belted a two-run home run, a double, single and walked as Lemon Bay Funeral Home raised its record to 11-1. They have won 11 straight games since losing their season opener and have clinched the top seed for the league playoffs.
“This was our best game of the season,” said Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager Shane Whitehead. “We hit the ball well and got some good pitching.”
LaBadie Construction scored twice in the bottom of the first inning for a 2-0 advantage. Lemon Bay Funeral came back and scored twice in the top of the second inning to tie the score. LaBadie scored once in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-2 lead, but LBFH scored three times in the top of the third inning to take a 5-3 advantage and never gave it up. They scored 11 runs in the next two innings as the game was concluded in five innings because of the time limit.
Wesley Stines was the starting pitcher for the winners, going 3⅔ innings. Seckel then pitched the final 1⅓ innings. Luke Brown added two hits for the winners. Jack Boisvert and Eric Sweiderk pitched for LaBadie.
Saturday evening, Key Agency defeated LaBadie 14-2 Saturday to raise its record to 4-8-1. Drew Smith pitched the four innings for a complete game. Garrett Kaltreider belted two hits and drove in two runs to lead the Key Agency attack.
“Everybody hit well for us,” said Key Agency manager Sean Kirsten. “We’re hitting the ball very well now.”
Elks get to 5-1
Earlier Saturday, Kirsten’s junior division Englewood Elks rallied to edge Venice 8-7 at the sports park. Caleb Whitmore and Devyn Kirsten pitched for the Elks. Nathan Coffey had two hits, including a triple for the winners. Venice led 7-6 entering the final inning, but the Elks scored twice for the victory. The Elks are now 5-1 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.