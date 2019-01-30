Lemon Bay High School celebrated its senior class basketball players Friday night as they hosted North Fort Myers. Kayleigh Foley and Megan Carley are the only two seniors on the girls basketball team this year. Foley and Carley both played hard as well as the rest of their Lady Mantas but fell to North Fort Myers in and back-n-forth game.
