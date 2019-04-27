ENGLEWOOD — Tuesday’s second game between the Englewood SKY and Imagine School North Port middle school baseball teams at Englewood Sports Park was almost a carbon copy of the first one.
Imagine School scored three runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-3 lead and hung on for a 5-4 victory. Last week, the Sharks won 7-6 at Atwater Community Park in the first-ever game between the two teams.
Aiden Wade belted a two-run single to score two runs in the fifth, then scored the eventual winning run on a passed ball.
But the Storm refused to quit. They scored one run in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the Sharks’ lead to 5-4 and had runners on third and first base before Sharks relief pitcher Hunter Call got the final two outs to preserve the victory for Imagine School.
The game started out as a pitchers’ dual between Englewood SKY’s Dante Taylor and the Sharks’ Tyler Waterhouse. No one scored for the first three innings. The Sharks broke the scoring ice with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. A throwing error helped the Sharks scored the two runs. But the Storm scored three times in the bottom of the fourth inning. Alex Truisi had a run-scoring single in the drive.
Taylor, C.J. Knicely and Bryson Vaughn scored runs for the Storm.
“Tyler did a good job and Hunter preserved the win,” said Imagine School co-coach Jon Waterhouse. “These were two good games the teams played against each other.”
“Dante pitched a great game for us,” said Storm head coach Nathan Long. “He did what he had to do. We just couldn’t pull the victory out. (Imagine School) are a good team and it was a pleasure to play them.”
Imagine School is 6-7-1 and the Storm are 2-4.
Monday, the Sharks edged Venice SKY 4-3 in North Port. Landon Bartlett belted a single to drive in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Storm will finish the season with games against Inspiration Academy on Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday the game will be at Englewood Sports Park and Thursday the game will be in Bradenton.
