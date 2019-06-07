Lemon Bay High School held its annual Lady Mantas Sports Camp this week.

Seventy-three girls from third through eighth grade have taken part in this year's camp. The camp teaches the fundamentals of how to play volleyball, basketball, softball, soccer, and tennis. The varsity coaches from each sport are on hand to teach the girls as well as over 20 current and former Lemon Bay Lady Mantas athletes.

