Lemon Bay High School held its annual Lady Mantas Sports Camp this week.
Seventy-three girls from third through eighth grade have taken part in this year's camp. The camp teaches the fundamentals of how to play volleyball, basketball, softball, soccer, and tennis. The varsity coaches from each sport are on hand to teach the girls as well as over 20 current and former Lemon Bay Lady Mantas athletes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.