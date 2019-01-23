The Rotonda Elks Club recently presented a sold-out dinner show featuring all local talent that was outstanding and left the attendees crying for more. Producer-director Evelyn Long of Rotonda West was especially pleased with the professionalism shown by all the performers. The variety show had the music of Frank Sinatra, Patsy Kline, The Everly Brothers, Johnny Cash, and many more, keeping the audience singing along. All the proceeds were to the benefit of the Rotonda Elks Building Improvement Fund.
