Hundreds of families attended the SKY Academy of Englewood’s annual Spring Carnival on Saturday. They enjoyed a great day of fun, food, giant water slides, inflatables, a rock-climbing wall, games and a silent auction. The community-focused event raises money for the school but also has its roots in offering a fun and safe environment for the community to gather for an afternoon.
For more about SKY Academy of Englewood, visit www.skyatthey.com/englewood/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.