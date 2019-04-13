Hundreds of families attended the SKY Academy of Englewood’s annual Spring Carnival on Saturday. They enjoyed a great day of fun, food, giant water slides, inflatables, a rock-climbing wall, games and a silent auction. The community-focused event raises money for the school but also has its roots in offering a fun and safe environment for the community to gather for an afternoon.

