ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood SKY Middle School tennis team put a high note to the end of the school sports season when it defeated visiting Venice SKY, 6-1, Thursday to win the Florida Suncoast League championship at the Englewood Sports Park courts.
Englewood SKY finished the season at 7-0. Venice SKY, which was playing its third match in as many days, ended up 4-3.
Storm coach Dan DeLong praised his team for its play.
“I think the key was our players were all friends,” DeLong said. “They practiced hard and played well together.”
Englewood SKY’s No. 1 singles player Nika DeLong completed an undefeated season (7-0) with a impressive 8-0 victory. No. 2 singles player Billy Rand also won, taking an 8-1 victory and finishing an undefeated 7-0 season.
No. 3 singles player Beckett Koss won 8-4, and No. 4 singles player McKenzie DeLong (Nika’s younger sister) won 8-4.
Nika DeLong and Rand won the No. 1 doubles match 8-2, and McKenzie DeLong and Koss won 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles match.
Wednesday’s semi-final match saw the Storm defeat Sarasota School of Arts and Sciences 4-1 in a match that was cut short by rain.
Venice SKY beat St. Joseph of Bradenton Tuesday and St. Stephens Wednesday before taking on the Storm Thursday. The Storm defeated Venice SKY easily 7-0 in the regular-season match between the teams.
The Storm have four of their players returning next season.
“The players plan on doing some competitive tennis in tournaments and the like during the off-season,” DeLong said. “Nika and Billy already do that.”
Rand transferred to Englewood Storm from Pine View and was a big addition to the team which already had some talented players.
Englewood SKY had a banner sports season. Besides winning the tennis league championship, the Storm girls basketball team won the league title with an unbeaten season, and the girls volleyball team, boys flag football team and the girls soccer team each finished second in the league.
