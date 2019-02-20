ENGLEWOOD — Key Agency pitcher Drew Smith accomplished what a lot of pitchers only dream about in the opening weekend of the Englewood Little League major division season Saturday night.
Smith threw a no-hitter as Key Agency blanked Lemon Bay Funeral Home 4-0. Smith pitched 5 innings before he reached the maximum pitching limit. Tyler Whitmore pitched the final out. Smith threw 15 strikeouts and only allowed one walk.
“My best pitch was my fast ball,” Smith said. “It usually is. This was the first no-hitter I’ve ever had.”
Smith also was on the Key Agency major division team last season.
“Drew pitched great,” said Key Agency manager Sean Kirsten. “We did well. We won mostly with pitching, walks, base running and errors.”
The winners scored once in the first inning and three times in the second inning to gain the victory. Brennan Vaughn had a hit for the winners.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home battled Key Agency evenly after the first two innings. Wyatt Seckel pitched the first three innings for Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Luke Brown pitched the last three innings.
“He (Smith) pitched great for them,” said Lemon Bay Funeral Home manager Shane Whitehead. “He was the difference. But we played OK.”
There are only three teams in the major division. R.J. LaBadie Construction is the other major division team. Jason Million is the manager of R.J. LaBadie.
Minor division
In the opening minor division game, Billy Kimberlin Roofing and Italiano Insurance battled to a 5-5 tie. Italiano Insurance tied the game in the bottom of the last inning and had the bases loaded, but Billy Kimberlin Roofing did not allow another run to cross the plate.
Englewood Little League games are played Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Englewood Sports Complex off River Road. All of the major division games are played at 6:30 p.m. while some of the games in the younger divisions are played at 4 p.m.
