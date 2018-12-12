Snook's Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar in Englewood invited Santa to help with donations for Englewood Toys for Tots program. Several cash donations and three full boxes were given so far. Parents have been picking up toys for their children since after Thanksgiving through the Toys for Tots program.
Snook's and Santa helps with Toys for Tots in Englewood
- ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
