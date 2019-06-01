ENGLEWOOD — Once drug addicts, burglars, thieves and broken, desperate men broke bread around the table at Westcoast Church in Englewood.
The men had several things in common. They’ve either been to prison, did drugs, stole from loved ones, pulled a gun on a stranger, nearly died, or hurt someone they cared about. Despite the pain and sin, these men are no longer the person they despised. They are forgiven.
Members of Loving Hands Ministries came to Englewood recently for their annual softball game against Westcoast Church. After two games, the men joined church members for a meal, dessert and fellowship.
Loving Hands has campuses in Dade City and Palmetto for men 18 to 35 who are ready to leave their past life, remain sober and live for God. The men live in a residential group home for two years. Some decide to stay on and join the staff. The men read the Bible daily, cannot eat junk food, have chores in the group home and travel to churches giving testimonials.
Loving Hands meets at the Englewood Sports Complex and takes on the West Coast Church softball team. This year, they each won one game.
Longtime Westcoast Church member and coach Jim Portell keeps everything organized. The players know him because for the past 10 years, he and Westcoast Church Pastor Dan Turpin visit Loving Hands every week to preach or speak to the men.
“Once at Loving Hands, the guys wake up at 6 a.m. and are in bed by 9 p.m. every night,” Portell said. “They host fundraisers throughout the year such as basketball tournaments, golf outings, and have a yearly Christmas dinner for guests and everyone involved in the program.
“Every so many weeks, we show them a Christian movie, in which we take popcorn and sodas. They aren’t allowed to drink soda throughout the week. We quiz them on the movie. It makes for a good discussion, especially if someone didn’t understand one part of the movie, someone else will fill them in.”
Portell, a baseball player most of his life, and a coach for over 30 years, offered to host local softball games six years ago between the church and Loving Hands players.
The softball game gives the men from both Loving Hands locations the chance to catch up on their progress.
This year, Portell shared details of his recent trip to Jerusalemnear the site of his crucifixion.
“You could feel the power of the Holy Spirit there,” Portell said. “It’s one thing to read in the Bible about the sacrifice Jesus made for us. It’s another to see the site. You begin to understand how much pain Jesus suffered as a human sacrifice to save us from addiction and our other sins. He paid the ultimate sacrifice because he loves us so much. It’s why we need to love each other.”
For more information about Loving Hands, visit LovingHandsMinistriesUS.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.