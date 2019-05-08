The clients and supporters of SOLVE Maternity Homes held their annual barbecue April 13 on the grounds of the South County SOLVE home in Englewood.
SOLVE is a group of “Christ-centered residential maternity homes for at-risk pregnant women and their babies. Our dedicated staff provides housing and a structured program (free of charge), and we are committed to serving each woman and child with dignity and respect,” according to its mission statement.
The organization has maternity homes in Englewood, Sarasota and Bradenton. At the barbecue, which was catered by Darrell’s of Venice, organizers dedicated a newly planted tree to Robert Murphy, one of SOLVE’s generous benefactors.
For more about SOLVE Maternity Homes, visit SolveHomes.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.