The clients and supporters of SOLVE Maternity Homes held their annual barbecue April 13 on the grounds of the South County SOLVE home in Englewood.

SOLVE is a group of “Christ-centered residential maternity homes for at-risk pregnant women and their babies. Our dedicated staff provides housing and a structured program (free of charge), and we are committed to serving each woman and child with dignity and respect,” according to its mission statement.

The organization has maternity homes in Englewood, Sarasota and Bradenton. At the barbecue, which was catered by Darrell’s of Venice, organizers dedicated a newly planted tree to Robert Murphy, one of SOLVE’s generous benefactors.

For more about SOLVE Maternity Homes, visit SolveHomes.org

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments