We have a full week of programs at the library this week to keep you active and learning.
Join us for the Knitting program at noon Tuesday. This program is open to anyone interested in knitting and crocheting; either to learn or to teach someone else the craft. There is no fee for the program but you do need to bring your own materials.
At 4 p.m., you can join Steve at the tables near the courtyard for a game of chess. All ages and experience levels are welcome to come learn how to play chess, share your experience or just watch a game take place.
Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m., Café Philo is discussing ‘What was the Axial Age?” The Axial Age is a term used by German philosopher Karl Jaspers. It refers to the time from the 8th century to the 3rd century BC when some of the greatest thinkers began to develop new ideas and become more spiritual. This group gathers to have stimulating dialog about the larger questions of life in an informal setting. This discussion is open to all people who are seekers, wishing to share and learn from and with others. This is a partnership program with the Arts and Humanities Council of Charlotte County.
On Tuesday or Thursday mornings, bring your plant questions to the Master Gardeners from 10 a.m. until noon in the library meeting room. Thursday afternoon we have something for everyone.
Chef Warren is back at 2 p.m., with his cooking demonstration on “Valentine’s Day Meals.” Join Chef Warren as he shares dozens of kitchen tips, cooking hints and humorous anecdotes about the joys and challenges of cooking for Valentine’s Day. Chef Warren will show you how to prepare four delicious entrees for — or with — your partner in about 20 minutes (and yes, one is vegetarian!). So why spend a fortune dining out when you can prepare a delightfully delicious and sensuous meal in the time it takes to drive to your favorite restaurant? So, light some candles, pour a glass of wine, and bask in the meal you created together. Please remember the Chef’s programs are extremely popular and seating is limited to the first 50 people. Get here by 1:15 p.m. or so as we have been filled up by 1:30 p.m. the past few programs.
If you are trying to get in shape for the new year, we have just the program for you starting at 4 p.m. Join our volunteer Wendy, a certified yoga Instructor, in learning a few of the basic moves of Yoga. Bring a mat, a towel, and a bottle of water with you. Wear lose, comfortable clothes that you can move around in. Beginners and the curious about yoga are more than welcome to join us for this easy and gentle program. Please register online at the library calendar https://goo.gl/zFNsiU.
Drop in Story Time is on Friday morning at 11 a.m. Children ages birth to 6 years with a favorite adult have fun with engaging books, songs, and activities as they build pre-literacy skills. Join Aundrea in the children’s area for some story time fun.
Next Saturday we have some local authors here signing books from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. North Port residents Carol Lazzeri and Cheryl Doyle recently released their book, “Inn of Three Graces.” This book is inspired by North Port’s sculpture of the three dancing ladies in a fountain. The book takes place in the fictional community of Whispering Heights, where friends Nora and Allie set out to build and operate an inn. A work of adventure, intrigue and comedy, the two have befriended a resident ghost who accompanies them on their journey. With Native American culture and lore and a bizarre discovery leading to an unsolved crime, the book takes on many twists and turns, promising to keep its readers entertained.
There is always something educational and entertaining going on at your local library!
The Englewood Charlotte Library is at 3450 N. Access Road in the Tringali Recreation Complex off State Road 776.
