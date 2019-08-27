From the time she was a little kid in rural Kentucky, Rita Beach had a powerful voice that defined her age and size.
When the church pianist couldn’t make it, the little kid with the big voice sang a capella and led the choir.
At 9, it was Rita’s voice singing her grandmother’s favorite hymn that comforted the old woman as she was dying.
Rita’s family was what we call “dirt poor.” But she had one gift that paved her way in life – a commanding voice with the power to move people.
“It is through music that we can touch people,” she said. “I’ve been blessed with vocal cords that don’t give out. Singing helps me generate energy.”
For five decades she performed in venues all over the country.
Whether it was traveling with a six-piece band, performing with club bands, being part of a duo or solo entertainer, there was one constant — Rita Beach could reach an audience.
Her unique voice — part smoky, part soaring and capable of capturing emotion — allowed her to work her way through college, although only the strong in spirit could make do with her living arrangements.
A small, unheated camper was often home base. But Rita could always make do with next to nothing.
She tells the story of bringing a girlfriend home from college. When the girl asked to use the bathroom, she saw “the bathroom” was only a small enclosure with a toilet.
“Where’s the rest of it?” the astonished coed asked.
Rita told her she was lucky the farmhouse had a toilet. “For years we had to walk over a hill in bitter cold to use the outhouse,” she said.
While Rita had more security as a schoolteacher, her heart needed to go back to entertaining.
That meant living in a small, unheated RV until she and her partner could buy a small place in California.
“When I turned 62, I thought my days as an entertainer were over. A little voice in my head said no club was going to hire some old lady.”
She was wrong.
“We never know what surprises life will bring our way,” she said.
When Rita moved from California to Punta Gorda to be near family, she was surprised at how many places were willing to hire her.
“I am in the autumn of my career in years, but I have never been busier in my life,” she says.
Indeed, her calendar is filled with playing dates and a legion of fans follow her from place to place.
During a recent performance at the Port Charlotte American Legion, fans sang their praises for the versatile entertainer.
“We can’t get enough of her,” said Cheri Courtemanche. “A talent like this is hard to find.”
But Rita isn’t quite accurate when she says her voice is her only gift. She is also a talented songwriter and author that has won several national awards for her stories.
Her book, “Four Beats to Every Measure,” is compelling reading, especially for anyone unhappy with what they have in life.
While Rita Beach often has been poor, she has always been rich in spirit.
“It’s not what we possess, but what captures our hearts,” she concludes.
Her words ring as true as her music and her music continues to inspire and draw fans.
More information can be found at RitaBeach.com.
Pattie Mihalik is a regular columnist for the SUN. Contact her at newsgirl@comcast.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.