They asked, we answeredQ: What’s the inside scoop on Mary Brown’s? We visited several times and it was OK. But after all the time and money they put into it … whew! –Kevin LaGraff, Rotonda West
A: Kevin, I sure wish I had the scoop on Mary Brown’s Diner‘s closing in Englewood, but everything I’m about to say is pure speculation. How on earth does a fast-food place across the street from a high school fail, anyway?
Bad location? Midget chickens? People didn’t like their take on poutine? Was this another Canadian chain like Tim Horton’s that didn’t play well in the U.S. market?
Q: I was wondering if you know why the Great Wall Buffet and Mary Brown’s restaurant, both in Englewood, closed? Also, it seems that Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte open so many new and diverse restaurants, but Englewood stays so limited and boring. Any idea why? —Leslie Sills, Englewood
A: I don’t have any solid answers for why Great Wall Buffet and Mary’s closed, Leslie. Englewood also lost Angelo’s, Villa Capri, Flatbread of Englewood, The Fishery and Green Fox Bistro within the last year. And red tide hurt its existing eateries badly.
The town is close to suffering a net loss of restaurants, even though it gained several new ones this year: Annie B’s, a new Burger King, Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins (coming), Irving’s Coffee & Creamery, Isabella’s Bistro, Made in the Shade and Tamale Mundo.
Englewood has a smaller population than either Punta Gorda or Port Charlotte, where new restaurants are more likely to open with more bodies to fill its seats.
Q: Do you have any knowledge about Punta Gorda Diner? It seems as if progress is at a standstill.
Great location, but nothing happening. — Hungry Jack, Punta Gorda
A: I do have a little info about Punta Gorda Diner, Hungry Jack, but I don’t think the owners would appreciate my sharing it. I can tell you that a lot of work has gone into it and, like you, I can only hope they manage to get the place open one day.
Amaral tweaks menu again
Though customers don’t always notice, Doug Amaral, chef/owner at Punta Gorda’s River City Grill changes the River City menu every quarter, based on costs and sales but often incorporating family favorites.
“This time, though, the change was so dramatic — 18 new dinner items — that I expected more blowback. Instead, they’re embracing the new stuff.”
The tongue-twisting new Gulf Shrimp and Seafood Sausage Scampi is typical of Amaral’s desire to both create dishes like nobody else’s and avoid waste, making sausage of seafood trimmings.
The ultimate comfort food — Mac & Cheese Bar — has toppings as diverse as Nueske’s bacon and pork belly.
Of course, there are favorites from his own family: Portuguese Alentejana pork stew and Sunday Pot Roast, the meat they could afford.
River City Grill ($$-$$$), 941-639-9080, 131 W. Marion Avenue, is open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 4:30.
$2 cheeseburgers at The Wyvern
Seeking the same youthful energy that Edgewater Events promoters Matt Nemec and son Nick bring to the Punta Gorda concert scene, owner Ketan Vora recently unleashed the senior Nemec, his director of business development, on The Wyvern‘s rooftop Perch 360 and dining room 88 Keys, at 101 E. Retta Esplanade.
Look for themed pool parties every other Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. on the roof, with $2 cheeseburgers, $3 domestics, $4 wells, $19 bottomless mimosas and DJ Rodney. Wear your love beads and granny glasses to today’s “We Dig the ‘70s Pool Party.”
Bar none!
Tommy Villani‘s Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen of Venice had a really big day March 14.
It all started 18 months ago, when Off The Wagon and Scott and Corey Harper‘s award-winning 3 Bridges Brewing kicked off a partnership with Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County.
Off The Wagon’s House That Beer Built launch announced two grand-slam Habitat fundraising events last year and two more still to come — a beer-pairing dinner on March 28 and a golf tournament on March 29.
Villani said, “After these two events, we will have raised over half our goal of $140,000 to build a house within two years.”
On March 14, ground was broken in North Port for single mom Erica Hamrick‘s dream home.
As if that weren’t enough groundbreaking for one day, Villani later unveiled an unprecedented move: 3 Bridges Brewing’s first foray outside Off The Wagon’s walls.
“We are proud to announce that Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen and 3 Bridges Brewing will be working with the Atlanta Braves Spring Training at CoolToday Park to provide four taps at the Stadium Craft Beer Garden!”
Along with three other beers, they’ll be pouring Tomahawk Raspberry Wheat, brewed specifically for the Braves’ first spring training game today with the Tampa Bay Rays.
Off The Wagon Brewery & Kitchen ($$), 941-497-2048, 2107 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m.-2 a.m., Sunday from noon. For more information on the upcoming golf tournament and beer-tasting events, contacts Aimee Holme at Habitat for Humanity South Sarasota County, 941-493-6606, ext. 229, or aholmes@habitat southsarasota.org.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.
