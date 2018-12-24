ENGLEWOOD — Five years ago, the members of the South Gulf Cove CARE Committee saw a need. They’ve been filling that need and more ever since.
For most of the year, the committee collects personal hygiene items from South Gulf Cove residents and nearby businesses. Then in the fall, they gear up to collect handmade crafts and treats and other gifts, all donated.
The committee members sort the items and assemble holiday care packages each year for seniors who are shut in. The packages wrapped with a bow and delivered in reusable totes to the Meals on Wheels office, so that program’s volunteers can bring the packages to senior clients who get home-delivery meals.
“We originally partnered with Meals on Wheels in 2013 and were astounded to discover that this ‘shoebox gift’ was the only gift received by Meals on Wheels clients,” explained Becky Frye, the CARE Committee project coordinator.
Frye and her “band of elves” encourage fellow residents to save sample-size and hotel-sized hygiene items. Beginning in October, they start sorting and eventually fill each package with tubes of toothpaste and toothbrushes, soaps and shampoos, combs and lotions. Each contains a handmade craft, a treat, a new calendar and a Christmas card. Boxes are specific to men and women, and this year there were 180; 80 for men and 100 for women.
The CARE Committee is a registered nonprofit under the Conservancy and Community Trust of South Gulf Cove. Its mission is to “create an awareness and provide a means for the South Gulf Cove community to support local nonprofit programs and volunteer programs through donations of food, clothing, money and other items as requested.” Some of the organizations that have benefited include Kids Needs of Englewood, Englewood Animal Rescue, the Ala-Teen program, the Douglas T. Jacobson Veterans Home, Meals on Wheels, Pack Pack Kids, the Eyeglasses program for the Lions Club, the Suncoast Humane Society and Englewood Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. The organization also supports the Trust’s scholarship program for South Gulf Cove students and provides emergency assistance for families in the community in need.
