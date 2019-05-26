Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph, becoming ESE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.