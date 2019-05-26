The South Gulf Cove's social committee organized a Veterans Appreciation Pig-Pickin Pig Roast and picnic for Memorial Day weekend on Saturday. Dozens turned out to pay their respects at the Home Owners Association Pavilion, and also socialized, ate and mingled. 

For more about the social committee and its upcoming events, email Fran Hamilton at sunbird2302@yahoo.com.

