Southwest Allstar Cheer is sending two cheer teams to the U.S. Final in Virginia Beach in May. The athletes are raising funds to help defray costs for the trip.
A fundraising cornhole tournament is set for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30 at End Zone, 2440 S McCall Road. Entry Fee $50 per team or $25 per person. Payout will be $200 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third, based on 32 teams. Deadline to enter is March 24. There will be a silent auction and a set of corn hole boards will be raffled.
For more information about entering, or to make a donation, please contact Lori Kimberlin at 941-586-8946 or email her at Lkimbe4440@verizon.net. Checks may be sent to {span}4064 N. Access Road, Englewood 34224.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.