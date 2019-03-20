Southwest Allstar Cheer is sending two cheer teams to the U.S. Final in Virginia Beach in May. The athletes are raising funds to help defray costs for the trip.

A fundraising cornhole tournament is set for 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. March 30 at End Zone, 2440 S McCall Road. Entry Fee $50 per team or $25 per person. Payout will be $200 for first place, $100 for second and $75 for third, based on 32 teams. Deadline to enter is March 24. There will be a silent auction and a set of corn hole boards will be raffled.

For more information about entering, or to make a donation, please contact Lori Kimberlin at 941-586-8946 or email her at Lkimbe4440@verizon.net. Checks may be sent to {span}4064 N. Access Road, Englewood 34224.

